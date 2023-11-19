Independent candidate found hanging in Nizamabad Urban

Though his family members rushed him to the Nizamabad Government Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: An independent candidate, Yamaganti Kannayya Goud, who had filed his nominations for the Nizamabad Urban constituency, was found hanging in his residence at Sainagar in Nizamabad town on Sunday morning. He was 36.

Though his family members rushed him to the Nizamabad Government Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have shifted the body for postmortem.

Kannayya Goud, known for his participation in farmers’ movements in the region, recently filed his nomination with farmers backing.

According to family members, Goud faced financial challenges and reportedly accumulated debts from various sources, including loans from mobile applications.

They alleged that Goud was harassed by agents representing these loan apps. The mounting pressure became unbearable, prompting Goud to take the extreme step, they added.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.