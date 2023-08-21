India Khelo Football’s ProSoccer Global Workshop from September 15

India Khelo Football (IKF) will organise ProSoccer Global Workshop across four major cities in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: India Khelo Football (IKF) will organise ProSoccer Global Workshop across four major cities in India.

IKF is proud to present this year’s ProSoccer Global Workshop in partnership with Premier League Academy scouts and agents, which is set to take place in Mumbai on September 15, 16, Pune on September 17, Bangalore on September 19 and New Delhi on September 23, 24.

The workshop offers a chance to learn, grow, and develop the game under the guidance of experienced coaches. Participants will have the chance to earn 100% scholarships at prestigious international academies like IFAP & AAC, Betim, FC/Soccer Express, Sportsmate 360, Winning Soccer Skills/Academy Naranja, and Buckswood Academy.

Building on the remarkable success of the previous year’s workshop that witnessed an exceptional turnaround of 300+ kids, the winner got a 100% scholarship to train at Steven Gerrard Academy in Liverpool.

Mongtsu Tungoe from Wokha, Nagaland won the scholarship training at Steven Gerrard. He had previously showcased his skills with clubs like Sudeva FC and Guwahati City FC. Interested players can register for the workshop with a fee of Rs 5,000. For more information and registration details, please log onto https://workshop.indiakhelofootball.com.