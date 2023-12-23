| Indian History Congress To Be Held At Kakatiya University After 30 Years

Indian History Congress to be held at Kakatiya University after 30 years

Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, is set to host the 82nd Annual Session of the Indian History Congress (IHC) from December 28 to 30 after a gap of 30 years.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Patron of the IHC session, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, said the State government was backing the event, with six thematic sections covering various historical epochs. These include Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India, History of Countries beyond India, Archaeology, and Contemporary India (spanning post-1947).

Recognizing scholarly achievements, the IHC will confer prestigious awards for outstanding historical publications. Notable among these are the Barpujari Award, the Prof. Mohammad Habib Award for Medieval Indian History, and the newly introduced Prof. Annapurna Best Book Award for Ancient Indian History.

Additionally, the IHC boasts several awards for the best research papers across diverse historical domains, encouraging submissions from scholars under 45 years old.

Noteworthy prizes include the Professor Vijay Kumar Thakur Memorial Prize for Ancient India, the Professor J.S. Grewal Prize for Medieval India, and others recognizing exceptional work in specific historical sections.

Registrations commence on December 27, with dedicated desks set up at Warangal and Kazipet Railway Stations and the university premises. These stations will facilitate delegate pickups, ensuring a smooth transition to the Kakatiya University venue.

The IHC’s commitment to disseminating scholarly knowledge is evident through the anticipated release of the Proceedings Volume from the previous session. This printed volume, distributed freely among members, underscores the organization’s dedication to academic dissemination, according to Prof Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, the Secretary of IHC.