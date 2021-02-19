Indian Premier League blow for Hanuma Vihari

It is sad that he has been labelled as a Test player. Few know that Vihari, who has played in 12 Tests, is a delightful stroke player and also can contribute to the team with his off spin.

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad captain G Hanuma Vihari, who was hailed for his heroics in the drawn Sydney Test along with Ravichandran Ashwin, was the odd man out in the Thursday’s IPL auction where he failed to attract a single franchise. His value in the Indian team had soared sky high in Australia but surprisingly there were no takers despite knowing his invaluable contribution as a top batsman.

It is sad that he has been labelled as a Test player. Few know that Vihari, who has played in 12 Tests, is a delightful stroke player and also can contribute to the team with his off spin. The latest IPL snub would definitely hurt this 27-year-old cricketer for being ignored even as lesser known cricketers got into the teams with a higher price.

Vihari, who tore his hamstring during the Sydney Test, is on road to recovery and will lead the Andhra team in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.

Coach John Manoj, who has played a big role in Vihari’s successful career, said it is unfortunate that a cricketer of his calibre has been overlooked. “He is an experienced batsman and he should have been an automatic choice for a few teams who were looking for an experienced batsman. He has also bowled well in the shorter format of the game,’’ he said.

According to Manoj, Vihari has been given a raw deal. “He is a natural stroke player and he changes gears according to the situation. The last time when he was in the Delhi team, he was given limited opportunities. I still feel he is a good T20 player and this Vijay Hazare one-day tournament would be the perfect platform for Vihari to silence his detractors,’’ he said.

