Indian Scientists Delighted With Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan who contributed to India's space research program and other scientists spoke about the impact of the mission

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:10 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

The Indian scientific community is waiting with bated breath as ISRO aims to successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Friday. Former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan who contributed to India’s space research program spoke about the impact of the mission.

Professor Mayank Vahia and Scientific Advisor MC Dathan also shared their opinions.

Watch: