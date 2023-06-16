Indian women’s cricket team to tour Bangladesh in July

Indian women's cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series

By IANS Published Date - 10:22 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team will be back on the international circuit through a tour of Bangladesh for the white-ball series in July.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played on the international circuit when they lost to Australia by five runs in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

“Yes, we will be playing a white-ball series against India women’s national cricket team in July and all the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium,” Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s women’s wing chairman, was quoted as saying in a report.

The report also said it will be the first time in 11 years that the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host women’s international matches, with all games between India and Bangladesh to be day-night affairs. The last time the Bangladesh women’s team played at this venue was in 2012 against South Africa.