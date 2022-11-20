‘India’s economy ruined due to illogical decisions taken by Modi govt’

Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, India’s performance in any index has been sliding to historic lows, triggering concerns among different sections, experts observed.

Speaking at the Telangana Vikas Samithi’s “Indian Economy in Crisis – Causes and Effects” here on Sunday, former MLC K Nageshwar said due to the illogical decisions taken by the Modi government, the country’s economy was ruined. Unemployment was at an all-time high and over 22 crore people in the country were living with daily earnings less than Rs 375 , besides 23 crore reeling under poverty, he said.

All these were the indicators about the Modi government’s performance since last eight years. Did the country fare better in any index after the BJP government came to power, he asked, pointing out that when such issues were raised by people, they were branded as anti-nationals and anti-Hindus.

“Had I not been in Telangana, a sedition case would have been booked against me,” he said, also pointing out that despite all the hype created by the BJP over demonetization, the ground reality was that it only facilitated in transforming black money of corporate giants into white money, while adversely affecting the common people.

Making light of union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s claims that India had emerged as the fifth largest economic power pushing aside Britain, the former MLC said Britain’s per capita income was 43,000 dollars and India’s was just 2000 dollars.

Stating that BJP was indulging in divisive politics and triggering communal differences among people, former TSPSC chairman Professor Ghanta Chakrapani said even the Constitution was being painted with a religious colour. Luring MLAs with hefty amounts and toppling democratically elected governments has become regular feature of the BJP party. With the four TRS MLAs not budging, the BJP had even offered Rs.100 crore to lure them but was not successful in its attempts, he pointed out.

Citing the Governor’s involvement in administrative affairs in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said such practices did not augur well for democracy.

Officer of Special Duty at Chief Minister’s Office, Deshapati Srinivas called upon the intellectuals to condemn the communal politics.

All the experts at the programme supported Venugopal Swamy’s resolution that constitution and democracy lessons should be included in the school curriculum.