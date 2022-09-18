India’s first ‘Ozone Run’ becomes a major hit among denizens in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad witnessed a successful completion of India’s first ‘Ozone Run’ to raise awareness among the citizens to save earth Hyderabad witnessed a successful completion of India’s first ‘Ozone Run’ to raise awareness among the citizens to save earth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a successful completion of India’s first ‘Ozone Run’ to raise awareness among the citizens to save earth and ozone layer against the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

The 10km, 5km and 2km run organized to commemorate the International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer here on Sunday saw participation of over 1,000 people from all walks of life. Ozone Run is the brainchild of Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam.

Also Read Telangana: Over 1 lakh Jammi saplings to be planted ahead of Dasara

The event had a presentation on the ozone layer and how to contribute to climate action. The climate action ambassador awards were given away to those who motivated more than 50 people to participate in the mission about climate action. During the programme, saplings were distributed to all the participants by Green India Challenge and a session on ‘Save Soil’ was conducted for spreading awareness on soil conservation.

“Ozone Run was successful in Hyderabad. We wish that every city and state across the country should organize such runs to spread awareness among the masses on the impact of global warming on the stratospheric ozone layer,” Teerdha Vunnam said.

SWAN founder and Fountain Global School chairperson, Meghana Musunuri said the money raised from the event would be used in creating more lung spaces in Hyderabad.