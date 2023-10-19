Indrakaran urges electors to re-elect him once again

BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy is beign welcomed by women at Vasthavapur village in Mamada mandal on Thursday.

Nirmal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominee from Nirmal Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged electors to re-elect him. He conducted campaigning at Vasthavapur village in Mamada mandal on Thursday.

Stating that the development of the state was possible only by the BRS, Reddy requested the electors to cast their votes for nominees of the party if they wanted continuity of the growth and welfare schemes. He opined that the party’s manifesto was a boon to the poor. He stated that all promises would be kept if the party was voted into power.

He told the electors to compare the development witnessed in nine-and-half years with that registered before 2014. Tribal hamlets were converted into gram panchayats. Rural parts were provided black top roads, drainage systems and a round-the-clock drinking water facility. Uninterrupted power is being supplied to the agriculture sector, he cited.

Reddy further said that land titles were given to tribals who were tilling forest lands, besides implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, crop loan waiver, Aasara pensions, and subsidized bore wells. No household in Telangana was left by the initiatives. All sections of the society were covered. Everyone is happy with the ruling of the party.

He ridiculed the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who never tour villages, for seeking votes from electors. He asked the voters to point out to the two parties whether welfare schemes extended by Telangana, were implemented in states ruled by the two outfits. He advised the voters not to trust the fake promises and statements of the Opposition parties.

