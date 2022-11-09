Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
Industry Readiness Program launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:26 PM, Wed - 9 November 22
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association’s Industry Readiness Program-4  was inaugurated on Wednesday by Navin Mittal, Commissioner Collegiate Education & Technical Education in the presence of Prof DN Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor JNTU-Hyderabad and Devender Surana, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar India.

Industry Readiness Program (IRP) is specifically designed for the students, primarily from government affiliated or government funded MBA/BBA colleges or other colleges having MBA/BBA wing. The objective is to prepare participants to face the real world of Corporate/Entrepreneurship and get ready to bridge the gap between academics (theory) and working environments (practice).

HMA Industry Readiness Program is driven by Dr Sriharsha Reddy, Advisor, Industry Readiness Program & Director IMT Hyderabad and Jaywant Naidu Convenor Industry Readiness Program.

V Ramchander, Honorary President, HMA, and others participated in the inaugural.

 

