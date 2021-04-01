Infant abandoned at OGH Hyderabad

According to the police, the infant was brought to the hospital by a couple who told the doctors that the baby girl was having some health problem

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: A day old infant found was abandoned by some persons at the Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the infant was brought to the hospital by a couple who told the doctors that the baby girl was having some health problem. Later they left the baby in a ward and left the place. The hospital authorities checked the infant and are providing treatment.

The Afzalgunj police are making efforts to trace the parents of the child. A special team was constituted by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .