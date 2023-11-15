| Infighting In Congress To Fore Again Dispute Over Ticket Allocation In Suryapet

Infighting in Congress to fore again: Dispute over ticket allocation in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Vice President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Mallu Ravi, was attacked by activists of Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy.

The Congress party denied a ticket to Patel Ramesh Reddy, who was aspiring for the party ticket from Suryapet, and instead fielded Ramreddy Damodar Reddy as its candidate.

Disheartened by the allocation of the ticket to the former minister, Patel Ramesh Reddy filed a nomination as an independent candidate.

However, emotions ran high among Reddy’s followers as they confronted and pushed Ravi. One of the activists went further and even grabbed his collar, but the police intervened to bring the situation under control and safely escorted Mallu Ravi away from the place.

The incident occurred after Mallu Ravi, accompanied by AICC leaders, visited Reddy’s residence to request him to withdraw from the fray.

Finally, Patel Ramesh Reddy withdrew his nomination after he was assured ticket by Congress leaders for the next year’s Parliament elections.

Congress cannot run their own party how can they run the State ? ? Vice President of Congress Mallu Ravi attacked by own Congressmen ❗️ pic.twitter.com/gChwpUxuK2 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) November 15, 2023