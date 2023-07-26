Influx into BRS continues in Sangareddy

Health Minister Harish Rao credited BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his leadership in development of Telangana across all sectors and making it a role model for the entire country.

09:36 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao credited BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his leadership in development of Telangana across all sectors and making it a role model for the entire country. He said the Chief Minister gave equal priority to development and welfare programmes in the State, ensuring all round development of the State.

The representatives from the Arekatika Samajam of Sangareddy district along with leaders from various other parties including Congress, joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister Harish Rao, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Minister welcomed them into the party, with pink scarves.

Addressing the gathering, Harish Rao said leaders from diverse backgrounds have recognised the importance of the BRS in the country and are joining the party to work under the Chief Minister’s leadership. He said people were rallying behind the BRS and exuded confidence that the party would secure a hat-trick in the upcoming Assembly elections. He assured that the BRS values and respects its members, by extending unwavering support in needy time. He called for unity among all members to strengthen the party further.

MLA Manik Rao, DCMS chairman Sivakumar and other leaders and activists of BRS were present.