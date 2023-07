Three farmers including couple eletrocuted in separate incidents in erstwhile Medak

A farmer couple, who was resolving a technical glitch in the starter box at their farm at Bidakhanna village of Sangareddy district, was electrocuted on Tuesday afternoon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Sangareddy: Three farmers including a couple were electrocuted in two separate incidents in the erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday.

A farmer couple, who was resolving a technical glitch in the starter box at their farm at Bidakhanna village in Jharasangam Mandal of Sangareddy district, was electrocuted on Tuesday afternoon. They were Mariyamma (35) and Devadas (38).

In another incident, a farmer was electrocuted in his farm at Lakshmapur in Ramayampet Mandal in Medak district on Tuesday. The victim was Md Ibrahim (45).

He came in touch with live electric wires at his borewell. Death was instant for him. Separate cases have been registered.