Inorbit Mall adds a virtual layer

Hyderabad: To compensate for the fewer footfalls due to Covid related restrictions, Inorbit Mall, which has been operating in Hyderabad for more than a decade, has created a virtual mall to simulate the feeling of visiting the mall physically.

One can hear the mall music and can do a virtual walk-through to the stores and block the products they like. The store manager will call them back, close the transaction and arrange to deliver them, according to Sharat Belavadi, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad centre head.

The initiative is from Inorbit Mall and individual partners associate with it. It is also exploring options to use the space optimally to convert it into a venue for celebrations, birthdays, team gatherings and others. It launched a `Curb side pickup’ that allows the buyers to pick up the articles and has also launched ‘Inorbit on the move’, where it sells select merchandise at select residential societies. Inorbit Mall, which overlooks the Durgam Cheruvu, is playing an AV showcasing the hurdles in making the Cable Bridge and how the engineering team overcame them. It has also added a souvenir depicting the new landmark.

“Confidence is building up among customers. However, they are cautious with spend and are particular about the hygiene and safety precautions. We are yet to see the kids accompanying parents,” said Belavadi adding it sees about 17,500 footfalls during weekends and about 10,000 during weekdays. The average spend is Rs 1,300 per customer.

The footfalls are likely to rise once screens open from October 15 and this will allow the customers to spend about three hours in the premises, he said adding that seven new brands have signed up and will open before Diwali. “We have not seen any brands ending their contracts due to the Covid. However, there are some whose term ended,” he said.

Inorbit Mall is setting up its second mall at Pocharam. It will start the proceedings for getting the retailers next financial year, he said adding that its location is important as the eastern side of the city has started growing.

