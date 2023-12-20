INS Kadmatt visits Bangkok

Visakhapatnam: As part of her Long Range Operational Deployment to the North Pacific Ocean and South China Sea, INS Kadmatt arrived at Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday with the aim of further bolstering India – Thailand maritime cooperation and enhance interoperability between both the navies.

According to a release of the Navy, harbour activities scheduled during the operational turnaround include Cross-ship visit by personnel from Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Academy and planning conference for Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX). On departure from Bangkok, the ship will undertake MPX with HTMS Rattanakosin, a corvette of the Royal Thai Navy.

INS Kadmatt is second of the four indigenous ASW corvettes of the Indian Navy. Commissioned in 2016, the ship has participated in numerous joint naval exercises with friendly nations, contributing to regional security and fostering maritime ties. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor package, enabling her to carry out wide range of missions. She is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.