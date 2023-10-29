Insect World, renovated wildlife hospital inaugurated in Hyderabad

The hospital is now fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for the blood test and ECG etc., a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

The hospital is now fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for the blood test and ECG etc., a press release said.

Hyderabad: As a part of Zoo Education and Awareness Extension, an Insect World was inaugurated along with opening of the renovated wildlife hospital.

R. M.Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), TS, along with Lokesh Jayaswal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL) and Chief Wildlife Warden, inaugurated the newly built Insect World in the premises of butterfly garden of the zoo. This insect world consists of over 1200 specimens of insects and their literature.

Later Lokesh Jayaswal inaugurated the renovated wildlife hospital and rescue centre for the wild animals. The hospital is now fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for the blood test and ECG etc., a press release said.