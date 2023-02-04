Inspired by KCR, Shivannagudem Sarpanch launches Kalyana Devena

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 09:04 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Sangareddy: The sarpanch of a tiny village in Sangareddy has set up an example in supporting girl children in her village.

Inspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s brainchild, Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, the sarpanch of Shivannagudem village in Kondapuram Mandal, Nenavath Hanmamma has launched her own version of the scheme, titled Kalyana Devena, in the village.

As part of this, the sarpanch and her family presented Rs 5,116 to R Sabitha, who got married at Shivannagudem. Sabitha’s parents Bilya Nayak and Rukmini thanked the sarpanch for the gesture. Nayak said no sarpanch had introduced such a scheme in the district earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanmamma said she would give Rs 5,116 for each and every girl’s marriage in the village at her own expense. Earlier, Hanmamma’s family opened Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts in the names of 42 girls aged between 0-10 years in the village. The sarpanch had deposited Rs 1,000 in each of the girl children’s accounts and guided the parents of the girls to keep depositing the amounts regularly.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hanmamma said her grandson Vinod had come up with the idea of Kalyana Devena to support girl children in the village. Since there were fewer girls than boys, Hanmamma said her grandson had suggested her to launch both schemes. Apart from coming up with the Kalyana Devena scheme and SSY, Vinod said they were planning to launch another programme to support parents of the girl children at the time of their birth shortly. Since Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was his political idol, Vinod said the schemes were inspired by the Chief Minister’s idology.

Shivannagudem village, which was made a grama panchayat three years ago, has a population of around 700.