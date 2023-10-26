Instances of unanimous elections in Telangana’s election history

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: In the history of Telangana’s elections, there have been a few remarkable instances of unanimous elections. The most recent example dates back to the year 2002.

One such historical event was the election of Congress leader Dheeravath Ragyanayak in 1999 from the Devarakonda constituency. Ragyanayak was killed in a Naxalite attack. As a result, his wife Bharati was elected unanimously to the Assembly in 2002.

In addition to this, around 20 other leaders were elected unanimously to the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Telangana region. These leaders include Kodati Rajamallu (Chennuru), P Narsareddy (Nirmal), G. Gaddenna (Madhole), S Bhupal (Amarachintha), N Ramchandra Reddy (Dornakal), Kalyani Ramachandra Rao (Makthal), M Manikya Rao (Thandur), T Rangareddy (Armur, 1962), G Rajaram (Balkonda, 1967), Sitha Kumari (Banswada, 1957), K Lakshminarasimha Rao (Jagtial, 1967), T Anjaiah (Ramayampet, 1981), Veera Swamy (Kodangal), Padmanabha Reddy (Wanaparthy, 1957), R Surendra Reddy (Dornakal, 1974), K Ram Bhupal (Gadwal,1962), P Mahendranath (Nagar Kurnool, 1957), N Yathiraja Rao (Chennur, 1975), and K Ramaiah (Burgampadu, 1968).

However, since the formation of the separate state of Telangana, there has not been a single unanimous decision made in any subsequent election.