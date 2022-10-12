Intensive Ticket Checking Drive held at Secunderabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

SCR conducted a day-long intensive ticket checking drive with base at the Secunderabad railway station, covering various outgoing and incoming express train services.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has collected a total of Rs 15.43 lakh in the form of fines from passengers who were found travelling without ticket, irregular travel or carrying un-booked luggage among other violations on a single day on Tuesday.

The SCR conducted a day-long intensive ticket checking drive with base at the Secunderabad railway station, covering various outgoing and incoming express train services. The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of K Padmaja, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), SCR.

According to the SCR officials, the main objective of the drive was to curtail any inconvenience to the reserved passengers and to curb ticketless and irregular travel by reserved and unreserved coaches of express trains, besides creating awareness among the public to avoid irregular travel.

During the drive, a total of 48 express trains were checked, duly deploying 82 ticket checking staff. A total fine amount of Rs.15.43 lakh was collected in as many as 1,986 different cases. Before conducting the ticket checking drive, the ticket checking staff was briefed about the execution plan and were instructed to strictly carry out the exercise.

The special drive was also conducted onboard in the East Coast Express (18046) and Vishakapatnam- Lokmanyatilak Terminus (18519) between Secunderabad and Kazipet railway stations.

The working of newly introduced Hand Held Terminals was also checked for transparent checking and allotment of berths, real-time transferring of vacant berths to current reservation etc. In addition, the Chief Commercial Manager also inspected the functioning of catering services both in trains and at stations by checking the quality of food and hygiene.