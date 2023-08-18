Inter-District Football Championship: RR face Wanaparthy in semis

In the other semifinal, Khammam will take on Medak for a place in the final

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy rode on Camey and Akash goals to defeat Karimnagar 2-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s 9th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship at the PJR Football Ground in Pebbair, Wanaparthy, on Friday.

In the other semifinal, Khammam will take on Medak for a place in the final.

Results: Nalgonda 2 (Venkat 2) bt Adilabad 0; Ranga Reddy 0 drew with Medak 0; Nizamabad 1 (T Sridhar 1) bt Mahabubnagar 0; Khammam 0 drew with Wanaparthy 0; Ranga Reddy 2 (Camey 1, Akash 1) bt Karimnagar 0; Medak 1 (Srikanth 1) bt Nizamabad 0;

Semis line-up: Wanaparthy vs Ranga Reddy; Khammam vs Medak.

