Inter-State gadget thieves nabbed by Cyberabad police

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested a five-member interstate gang of gadget thieves from Mumbai who burgled a Reliance Digital store in Miyapur in November. The police recovered 113 mobile phones, all together worth Rs 30 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd Tabrez Dawood Shaik (38), Farhan Mumtaz Shaik (33), Rasheed Mohd Rafeeq Shaik (29), Mohd Sufian Shaik (24) and Raju Pandurang Ambekar (49), all working as drivers and labourers in Mumbai. According to the police, the gang was involved in several cases of robberies, extortion and burglaries in Maharashtra since 2016. Dawood Shaik and Ambekar met in prison when they were arrested and remanded in a case in Mumbai.

“They decided to commit offences in Hyderabad to avoid being caught by the Mumbai police,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The gang hired a car, to which they affixed fake Andhra Pradesh registration plates, and came to Hyderabad on November 13. In the wee hours of November 14, they broke into the Reliance Digital store and stole 119 mobile phones.

Based on a complaint from the store manager, the Miyapur police took up investigation. With surveillance camera footage showing the gang and the car, the car was first identified. Once the fake plate cover was blown, police alerted other police stations and soon found the car passing through the Sholapur toll plaza towards Mumbai, Sajjanar said.

“With the help of Mumbai Anti Extortion Cell, the Miyapur police tracked them down and nabbed them, he said, adding that they were produced before court and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .