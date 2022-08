Inter student dies in BC Residential Hostel in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:16 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Sangareddy: An Intermediate girl student died in the Social Welfare Residential School located at Isnpaur of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday morning. The student Akhila (17) was reportedly suffering from some gynecological issues.

On Friday morning, Akhila went into the washroom and collapsed due to severe stomach pain. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Akhila is a native of Lok Thanda in Sirgapur Mandal of Sangareddy district.