| Kothagudem Two Minors Among Four Dead In Road Accident At Burgampad

Kothagudem: Two minors among four dead in road accident at Burgampad

The incident occurred when 12 persons of different families from Andhra Pradesh were returning home after having darshan of deities at the Bhadrachalam Temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Four persons died, including two children as a pickup truck carrying them plunged into river Kinnerasani in Burgampad mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Four persons, including two children, died while several were injured after a pickup truck carrying them plunged into river Kinnerasani in Burgampad mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when 12 persons of different families of Tirumaladevipet village of T. Narasapuram mandal in Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh were returning home after having darshan of deities at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam.

It was said that the vehicle driver lost control of the truck, following which it crashed into the river bed from the approach road of a bridge across the river on the outskirts of Burgampad mandal headquarters.

J Durga Rao (40) and P Srinivas Rao (35) died on the spot while two children, Sandeep (12) and Pradeep (10) died while undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, to which the injured were shifted. The local police booked a case in connection with the incident.