Intercontinental Exchange to hire 300 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: US headquartered technology company Intercontinental Exchange that has its operations in Hyderabad, plans to hire more employees by end of this year even as it plans expansion of its operations in the country.

The global provider of data services and technology solutions had started operations in Hyderabad in November 2019 with 500 employees and has now grown to a team of more than 900 people.

Now ICE plans to hire 300 more in Hyderabad and 200 in Pune by end of 2022. The company has already invested close to $11 million in the last three years in India with Hyderabad accounting for $6 million of the investment and the rest being invested in Pune operations.

ICE is hiring specialists in their domains and plans to hire people with expertise in Java based technologies. The company will focus on leveraging the talent pool in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) engineers to augment how its customers use ICE’s technology, improve business processes, and reduce transaction times.

Sachi Pati, Head of ICE India said, “this year, we are aiming to add another 500 technology experts to our team as a part of our India growth trajectory.”