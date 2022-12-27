Interesting benefits of orange for skin and haircare

Hyderabad: Have you ever thought of the benefits an orange has? A fruit that is easily accessible and full of vitamin C is all you need for your skincare and haircare routine. Orange acts as a toner and moisturiser, which helps give a soft and glowing skin and so much more. Here are a few benefits of this fruit for your beauty regimen:

Fights against breakouts

Orange contains citric acid, which is a great ingredient to reduce acne. Apply some orange juice onto the affected areas which will make the pimples dry up and leave you with a clear acne-free skin.

Moisturises the skin

This fruit has natural moisturising properties which will help lock the moisture in and keep the skin plump and glowing. Its antioxidant properties help to hydrate dull skin. Eating oranges or using orange face masks can also help your skin get better.

Scrubs away dead skin

One can make a face mask by grinding a dried orange peel and mixing it with multani mitti and honey. This face scrub can be applied and left for a few minutes to dry; once dried, wash it off with cold water. This mask helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and other unwanted impurities in your skin and also reduces skin blemishes.

Get rid of dandruff

Grinding the peel of the orange and using it on the scalp removes dandruff and cleanses the scalp. You can also boil the orange peels in water and filter the liquid the next day to use it as a hair rinser, as it helps remove dandruff and get shiny hair.

Removes blackheads

Blackheads are stubborn and embedded in face pores; they are filled with dead cells and sebum. Prepare a mask by mixing one part of yoghurt with orange peel powder and make a thick paste. Apply the mask on your face in a circular motion and wash it off with warm water after 15 minutes. The fibre in orange peel powder can help get rid of blackheads and give your skin a natural glow.