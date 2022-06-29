Intermediate student commits suicide in Jagtial

File Photo of Nirosha

Jagtial: Upset over failure in intermediate examination, a 17 year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into agricultural well in Stambampalli of Velgatur mandal on Tuesday night.

According to police, Yagandla Nirosh, who studied intermediate in Dontapur model school, failed in two subjects in intermediate results announced on Tuesday.

Disappointed over the results, she took extreme step by jumping into the agricultural well. Body was handed over to parents by performing postmortem in Jagtial hospital on Wednesday, SI Naresh Kumar said.