Internal bickering in Sircilla Congress spills out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Internal bickering in the Congress Sircilla unit spilled out in the open with followers of constituency in-charge KK Mahender Reddy and Chiti Umesh Rao attacking each other on Sunday.

This was during a Sircilla constituency party workers meeting in the district party office in the presence of both Mahender Reddy and Umesh Rao. A few people from Gudem of Mustabad mandal had joined in the party, with Umesh Rao welcoming them into the partyfold with shawls. However, Mustabad mandal president Balreddy questioned Umesh Rao for welcoming the new entrants without his knowledge. Both the groups entered an argument and attacked each other with chairs.

Instead of calming down the clashing workers, both Mahender Reddy and Umesh Rao left the party office. The argument intensified with the entry of Youth Congress leader Vinku, who along with a few others suffered injuries as well. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

