Interpol issues red notice against fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau

Interpol has issued a Red Notice, to all member countries, against gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, who is absconding from India and living abroad

By ANI Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Panchkula: Interpol has issued a Red Notice, to all member countries, against gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, who is absconding from India and living abroad, officials said on Saturday.

While giving details, a spokesman of Haryana Police said that Rohtak Police has succeeded in getting issued a Red Notice of Interpol of the most wanted and rewarded accused Himanshu alias Bhau, who is absconding from India and living abroad.

“He is wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, forgery, extortion, criminal conspiracy, cheating etc. A reward of Rs 1.55 lakh has been declared on the wanted gangster by Haryana Police. The accused is on the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi Police. The arrest warrant of the accused Himanshu alias Bhau has been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi Court. A lookout circular has been issued to locate the fugitive,” the official said.

He said that 10 cases have been registered against the accused in district Rohtak, seven in district Jhajjar and one in Delhi for murder, attempt to murder, cheating, robbery, extortion etc. “The fugitive is affiliated with Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang. Fugitive is also wanted in case FIR No. 623/2022 of Shivaji Colony Police Station Rohtak, where he fraudulently obtained a passport using a fake name, fake address and forged identity documents,” he added.

The spokesman further said that the identity documents submitted by fugitive Himanshu for getting his passport were found to be fake. “The fugitive fraudulently deceived and cheated the Regional Passport Officer by presenting before him a fake name, fake address and forged identity document, thereby inducing him to issue a passport to him. Through the fake identity, he deliberately concealed the criminal cases pending against him and led the Regional Passport Officer to believe that he has no criminal antecedents,” he said.

“The fugitive hatched a criminal conspiracy with other people who helped him in obtaining fake and forged identity documents to obtain the passport. When his identity particulars were being verified by the passport authority through local police, he used the services of two witnesses who falsely deposed before the police officials and led them to believe his fake identity to be true,” he added.

The police further said that fugitive Himanshu is still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously calling victims in India through the messaging app Whatsapp. “He has extended death threats to various victims and many victims were attacked with firearms by the fugitive’s local accomplices when they refused to pay the extortion money. Apart from the above-mentioned cases around 18 other criminal cases are also registered against him pertaining to offences of murder, attempt to murder, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, criminal conspiracy, rioting armed with deadly weapons, wrongful restraint, house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint in the districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi,” he said.

The spokesman said that to tighten the noose on the criminals and their accomplices, Rohtak police is continuously conducting raids on their possible hideouts. during the raid conducted on April 13, 2023, and June 10, 2023, 60 mobile phones, 44 SIM cards, Rs 7 lakh in cash, 2 motorcycles, 16 live cartridges, 13 boxes of country liquor, foreign currency, ATM cards, passports, bank documents, diary/notebooks and other items have been recovered which the Rohtak police confiscated as per rules.