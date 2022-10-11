Hyderabad CP CV Anand holds meeting with traffic wing officials

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand held a meeting with traffic officials to discuss ways to enhance the operational efficiency of the traffic wing and to review the ongoing operation ‘ROPE’.

After analyzing the enforcement figures of operation ROPE presently underway in the city, the Commissioner said that stop line discipline, adherence to traffic signal and free left passage constitutes basic road sense. “It has to be instilled through education and enforcement among motorists,” he suggested.

Anand reiterated that traffic duty is ‘on the field job’ and stressed that senior officers should also be on field and visit multiple junctions to get firsthand information of the traffic flow and suggest spot engineering changes at the junctions.

“All Inspectors should focus on quality enforcement preceded by education campaigns, interactive meetings. Any adverse reaction with motivated minds in the backend can be ignored. Always analyze actions on constructive criticism and on the measures initiated in your jurisdictions,” he told the officials.

The Commissioner asked them to devise their own strategy in respective areas to improve traffic flow and initiate measures. The meeting also discussed new tasks like strengthening infra at junctions, upgrading traffic umbrellas, welfare measures for traffic personnel, deploying new cranes in high density routes, providing communication sets etc.

Prior to the meeting, Anand visited the Traffic Training Institute (TTI), Goshamahal and inspected the classrooms, traffic park and addressed the home guards, who will be joining the traffic branch soon. Joint Commissioner of Police, A V Ranganath and DCP (traffic) N Prakash Reddy accompanied him.