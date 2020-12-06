IOCL launches ‘Bharo Fuel Jeeto Car’ contest

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: As part of an all India sales campaign ‘Bharo Fuel Jeeto Car’ till December 31 to improve fuel sales, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) launched the programme in the city at their outlet in Begumpet.

The programme was launched by R S S Rao, Executive Director of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, in the presence of city-based petroleum dealers and customers. Other IOCL officials present at the event were Manish Taskar, CGM, C Sharat Kumar, GM and Manash Routray, DGM.

As per the scheme, customers who purchase more than Rs 400 fuel in single purchase need to send the bill details to the phone number 9052155555 through SMS to win the prizes. The SMS format is Dealer Code <space> Bill No <space> Bill amount. The scheme has daily, weekly and mega event prizes and include 1 SUV and four cars and other gifts. Every week, 25 winners will be given prizes worth Rs 5,000 and daily 100 winners will get 100 extra reward points worth Rs 100, a press release stated.

