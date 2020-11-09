IOWA, a research hub for students

Located in Ames, Iowa State is one of the top 25 universities in America and is the largest university in the state of Iowa

By | Prof. K P Singh | Published: 12:07 am 8:16 pm

Founded in 1858, the University of Iowa is a public, land-grant institution, committed to providing students with a high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable. Located in Ames, Iowa State is one of the top 25 universities in America and is the largest university in the state of Iowa. As per the book The Campus as a Work of Art, Iowa State University campus has been rated as one of America’s 25 most beautiful campuses.

Iowa State University is classified as a Carnegie Foundation Doctoral and Research University. Iowa State is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU) and employs over 6,500 highly qualified faculty and staff. Iowa State is also a member of the Big 12 Athletic Conference and the NCAA (Division I).

The official name of the university is Iowa State University of Science and Technology and the university is home to more than 33,000 students. Iowa State University offers admissions in its 10 schools and colleges and offers more than 100 bachelor’s degree programs, 112 master’s degree programs, and 83 doctoral programs, plus a professional degree program in Veterinary Medicine.

The most popular majors at Iowa State University include Engineering; Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services; Agriculture, Agriculture Operations, and Related Sciences; Biological and Biomedical Sciences; and Education. The average freshman retention rate, an indicator of student satisfaction, is 88%.

According to public university 2021 rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, Iowa State is tied for 54th among public universities and tied for 118th in the overall national rankings. The 2021 rankings include separate lists for the best undergraduate engineering and business programs.

• Engineering was tied for 24th among public universities and tied for 42nd overall among doctoral universities.

• The undergraduate agricultural and biosystems engineering program was tied for 2nd.

• Business was tied for 42nd among public schools and tied for 67th among AACSB-Accredited Programs.

U.S. News added a new ranking this year for best undergraduate computer science program. Iowa State was tied for 61st out of 481 schools ranked in this area. The magazine also recognized Iowa State in the following categories:

• Best College for Veterans – tied for 81st for participating in federal initiatives that help veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees.

• Best Value Schools, which considers academic quality, cost and percentage of undergraduates receiving need-based scholarships or grants.

• “A+ School for B students,” which looks at overall ranking and freshman retention rates. To be considered, colleges must admit a meaningful proportion of students who didn’t get straight A’s.

Iowa State is known worldwide for its excellence in science and technology, discovery and innovation; and its student-centered culture with faculty and staff who are dedicated to student success. The university is home to world-class scholars tackling global issues such as finding alternative fuels, feeding the hungry, and advancing manufacturing.

Being able to participate in real-world research enriches the student learning experience. ISU is known for its technological advances, such as having the world’s first tornado simulator and the world’s highest resolution virtual-reality lab, and for being the only university in the country with a US Department of Energy research laboratory on campus.

“The world’s first electronic digital computer was built on the Iowa State campus from 1939 through 1942 by John V. Atanasoff, a professor of physics and mathematics, and Clifford Berry, an engineering graduate student. Principles used in the Atanasoff-Berry Computer are the basis for modern computing, and Atanasoff is now considered the ‘father of the computer.'”

Iowa State University has some of the renowned people as its graduates and postgraduates. Notable alumni include scientist George Washington Carver and former U.S. vice president Henry A. Wallace; Lee Teng Hui, the former President of Taiwan. Some of the well-known Senators of the United States also belong to the university such as Tom Harkin and Joni Ernst.

The pilot of the first transatlantic passenger flight, Clarence Chamberlin has attended the university. Some other renowned people like Bruce Roth, inventor of medication Lipitor, and Carrie Chapman who was the co-founder of League of Women Voters was also a student of Iowa State.

(The author is the Founder & CEO of IMFS; Mail Id: [email protected])

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .