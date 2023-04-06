IPL 2023: KKR vs RCB Live updates

Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at the Eden Gardens
The 9th match of Indian Premier League 2023 is underway. Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at the Eden Gardens.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz steadies KKR ship after David Willey completely changes the momentum of the game with two quick wickets.
KKR 41/2 (5.1)
Mandeep Singh departs for a golden duck. Willey on a Hattrick!
KKR 26/2 (3.3)
Venkatesh Iyer departs!
KKR 26/1 (3.2)
Kolkata Knight Riders off to a good start as Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz look solid against RCB bowling attack.
KKR 12/0 (2.1)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis wins toss and opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 match.