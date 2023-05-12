Friday, May 12, 2023
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 12 May 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 57 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium.

  • 12 May 2023 08:23 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: MI rebuilding!

    At the end of 10th over MI are rebuilding their innings after Rashid Khan strikes.

    MI 96/3 (10)

     

  • 12 May 2023 08:19 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Rashid strikes again!

    Rashid Khan picks up his 3rd wicket. Nehal Wadhera departs for 15 runs.

    MI 88/3 (9)

  • 12 May 2023 08:16 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Wadhera off to good start

    Nehal Wadhera hits 14 runs off Noor's over.

    MI 83/2 (8.3)

  • 12 May 2023 08:10 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: 2 wickets in the over

    Gujarat Titans are back in the game, thanks to Rashid Khan who picked up 2 wickets in his over.

    MI 66/2 (7)

  • 12 May 2023 08:09 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Rashid Khan strikes!

    Rashid Khan removes both MI openers. This time it is Ishan Kishan who departs after scoring 31 runs.

    MI 66/2 (6.5)

  • 12 May 2023 08:06 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: GT get breakthrough!

    Gujarat Titans have finally struck. Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 29 runs.

    MI 65/1 (6.3)

  • 12 May 2023 08:00 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: MI solid!

    At the end of powerplay MI openers have got a solid start.

    MI 61/0 (6)

  • 12 May 2023 07:56 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: 50 up for MI

    Rashid Khan is into the attack, bowls a decent over so far. 50 run partnership between MI openers.

    MI 51/0 (4.5)

  • 12 May 2023 07:51 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Mohit gives away only 7 runs

    Mohit Sharma bowls a decent over, GT are trying to apply brakes to the MI onslaught at Wankhede Stadium.

    MI 44/0 (4)

  • 12 May 2023 07:45 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: MI openers on fire!

    Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are putting the pressure back on GT bowlers by launching few balls into the crowds.

    MI 37/0 (3)

  • 12 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Rohit on the charge!

    Rohit Sharma smashes Mohit for 14 runs in the over.

    MI 20/0 (2)

  • 12 May 2023 07:37 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Rohit-Ishan hit 4s

    Rohit-Ishan are off to a good start as they time the ball through perfection. Both have one boundary to their name so far.

    MI 10/0 (1.2)

  • 12 May 2023 07:32 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Action starts!

    Here we go! Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand, Kishan is on the strike.

  • 12 May 2023 07:20 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Here are the subs

    GT Subs: Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

    MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen

  • 12 May 2023 07:20 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Here are the playing XIs

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

  • 12 May 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl!

    Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians

  • 12 May 2023 07:19 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: GT on brink of playoff qualification

    Gujarat Titans are on the brink of making it to the playoffs and be the first team to do so

  • 12 May 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Head-to-head

    Both the sides have played two matches against each other so far. While Mumbai Indians have won one game, Gujarat Titans have won the other.

  • 12 May 2023 07:18 PM (IST)

    MI vs GT Live: Big challenge awaits MI

    Upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans

