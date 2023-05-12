live now

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 57 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs GT Live: MI rebuilding! At the end of 10th over MI are rebuilding their innings after Rashid Khan strikes. MI 96/3 (10) MI vs GT Live: Rashid strikes again! Rashid Khan picks up his 3rd wicket. Nehal Wadhera departs for 15 runs. MI 88/3 (9) MI vs GT Live: Wadhera off to good start Nehal Wadhera hits 14 runs off Noor's over. MI 83/2 (8.3) MI vs GT Live: 2 wickets in the over Gujarat Titans are back in the game, thanks to Rashid Khan who picked up 2 wickets in his over. MI 66/2 (7) MI vs GT Live: Rashid Khan strikes! Rashid Khan removes both MI openers. This time it is Ishan Kishan who departs after scoring 31 runs. MI 66/2 (6.5) MI vs GT Live: GT get breakthrough! Gujarat Titans have finally struck. Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 29 runs. MI 65/1 (6.3) MI vs GT Live: MI solid! At the end of powerplay MI openers have got a solid start. MI 61/0 (6) MI vs GT Live: 50 up for MI Rashid Khan is into the attack, bowls a decent over so far. 50 run partnership between MI openers. MI 51/0 (4.5) MI vs GT Live: Mohit gives away only 7 runs Mohit Sharma bowls a decent over, GT are trying to apply brakes to the MI onslaught at Wankhede Stadium. MI 44/0 (4) MI vs GT Live: MI openers on fire! Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are putting the pressure back on GT bowlers by launching few balls into the crowds. MI 37/0 (3) MI vs GT Live: Rohit on the charge! Rohit Sharma smashes Mohit for 14 runs in the over. MI 20/0 (2) MI vs GT Live: Rohit-Ishan hit 4s Rohit-Ishan are off to a good start as they time the ball through perfection. Both have one boundary to their name so far. MI 10/0 (1.2) MI vs GT Live: Action starts! Here we go! Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand, Kishan is on the strike. MI vs GT Live: Here are the subs GT Subs: Gill, Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore MI Subs: Madhwal, Ramandeep, Brevis, Warrier, Shokeen MI vs GT Live: Here are the playing XIs Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl! Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians MI vs GT Live: GT on brink of playoff qualification Gujarat Titans are on the brink of making it to the playoffs and be the first team to do so MI vs GT Live: Head-to-head Both the sides have played two matches against each other so far. While Mumbai Indians have won one game, Gujarat Titans have won the other. MI vs GT Live: Big challenge awaits MI Upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans