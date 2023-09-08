| Ircs Extends Support To Swayamkrushi Old Age Home In Hanamkonda

IRCS extends support to Swayamkrushi Old Age Home in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Hanamkonda branch, distributed groceries to 25 inmates of the Swayamkrushi Old Age Home on Mulugu Road here on Thursday, according to a press note. They distributed 250 kgs of rice and 25 kgs of pulses.

The old age home is providing shelter and food to individuals over the age of 65 years.

The IRCS members said that they were planning to supply blankets to these 25 seniors before the onset of winter.

IRCS, Hanamkonda, Vice-Chairman P Venkatanarayana, Treasurer B Papi Reddy, Managing Committee members P Venugopal, P Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.