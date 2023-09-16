IRCTC announces ‘Splendid Hyderabad with Ramoji ex-Mumbai’ package

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday announced a new tour package ‘Splendid Hyderabad with Ramoji ex-Mumbai’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday announced a new tour package ‘Splendid Hyderabad with Ramoji ex-Mumbai’, from Mumbai to Hyderabad every Thursday, which will be available from September 21 to November 30.

The four-night, five-day package includes travel by train, accommodation at a premium hotel, cab facility, meal, and sightseeing to popular tourist attractions such as Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort, and iconic Charminar.

Additionally, the entrance fee to Ramoji Film City would be included in the package. To delve into the rich heritage of the city, the package further includes visits to historical sites such as Salarjung Museum, Sudhakar Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Qutubshahi Tombs, Natural History Museum, Birla Mandir, Birla Science Museum, and other local sightseeing.

The tariff for this tour package varies depending on the class you choose. Prices start at just Rs 13,900 per person for the sleeper or standard class option and Rs 17,000 per person for the third AC or comfort class. One can reserve their tour package by visiting the IRCTC website at irctctourism.com.