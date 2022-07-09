Irrigation projects receive copious inflows in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Surplus water being released from Kaddam Narayana Reddy project on Saturday.

Adilabad: Irrigation projects situated in erstwhile Adilabad district received copious inflows following heavy rains in upstream areas on Saturday.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project had inflows of 61,899 cusecs. The water level reached to 6 tmcs as against the total storage capacity of 7.603 tmcs. Surplus water was released by lifting nine gates. The outflow was measured by 69,735 cusecs. Authorities of the irrigation department urged the public not to enter Godavari river with discharging of water into it.

In the meantime, Kumram Bheem project and Vattivagu project in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered heavy inflows. Vattivagu project saw inflows by 6,400 cusecs. Hilly streams were overflown due to the floods, hitting connectivity of rural parts. A stream at Dimda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal isolated the habitation from the mainstream.

Police mechanism of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts advised the public to utilise Dial 100 service to report their problems caused by the rains. They requested the citizens not to move around streams and rivers.