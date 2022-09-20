Irrigation projects receiving huge inflows due to rains

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:24 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Kothagudem: Irrigation projects have been receiving huge inflows following continuous rains for the past couple of days in erstwhile Khammam district.

Officials have lifted nine gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday to discharge 18, 365 cusecs excess water downstream. The water level in river Godavari has been increasing and reached 31.7 feet at 9 am.

The coal production and overburden removal was affected at SCCL’s opencast mines in Yellandu, Kothagudem and Sathupalli areas due to rains. A rainfall of 8.7 cm was recorded in Karakagudem and 5.9 cm in Allapalli mandals in Kothagudem district during the past 24-hours.

In Khammam, 6.7 cm rainfall was recorded in Singareni mandal while 6.3 cm and 5.8 cm rainfall was recorded in Tallada and Kamepalli mandals. In Karepalli a person was injured as a house collapsed due to rains. Wyra and Palair reservoirs in the district received huge inflows due to rains.