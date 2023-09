IRS officer Rahul Navin appointed in-charge director of Enforcement Directorate

Rahul Navin has been appointed as the in-charge director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday.

By PTI Updated On - 09:59 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

With his appointment, Navin becomes the most senior officer within the central probe agency. Navin has also served as the chief vigilance officer of the ED headquarters.