LPG price reduction sparks speculation on upcoming general elections

These Assembly elections are being dubbed as the mini-general elections as the electoral outcome is bound to set the mood all over the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:55 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Is India’s political landscape gearing up for an earlier-than-anticipated general election in December?

The corridors of political power were buzzing on Tuesday following an unexpected move by the union government – a significant reduction of Rs 200 per cylinder in the price of cooking gas. While the Centre‘s decision might appear spontaneous, political analysts are convinced that it carries a deeper intent. Could this move be anything other than an attempt to capitalize on its political outcome?

Observers suggest that the ruling BJP might be laying the groundwork for an early general elections. With the scheduled general elections slated for May next and Assembly elections planned for five states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, in December, the upcoming Assembly elections are often likened to mini-general elections due to their potential to shape the national sentiment.

This surprising Central benevolence in reducing gas prices, emerges amidst reports suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing an uphill battle, not only in Madhya Pradesh where it currently holds power, but also in the other four states facing elections in December next. The sense of urgency within the BJP is evidenced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s electoral promises, which appear to directly contradict the party’s stated policy of avoiding the so-called ‘revdi’ (freebies) culture, as dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coincidentally, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana has vowed to provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each if elected to power. The Congress had previously garnered electoral gains in Karnataka by highlighting the burden of high LPG prices on the middle class. With reports hinting at the diminishing popularity of the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh and the challenging prospects for the party in the other four election-bound states, the BJP would naturally tread carefully to avoid triggering nationwide dissent.

Insiders from the BJP indicate that a positive sentiment has enveloped the nation following ISRO’s successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. This achievement prompted Prime Minister Modi to christen the landing site as ‘ShivShakti’. Additionally, the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir is being touted as a potential electoral ace in the BJP’s hand. Considering these favorable circumstances, political observers speculate that the BJP might consider advancing the general elections, originally slated for May 2024.

The recent reduction in gas prices announced by the Central government, coupled with Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that the price cut would bring convenience to all citizens on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, seems to be a calculated effort to foster a positive atmosphere. Whether this could potentially translate into electoral dividends for the BJP, as it strategically positions itself for the political road ahead, remains to be seen.