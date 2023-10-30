ISB executive education partners with Imarticus Learning to develop tech-savvy leaders

The partnership will curate three specialised programs: the CFO Programme, the Senior Leadership Programme in Fintech, and the Advanced Certification in Fintech.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education joined hands with Imarticus Learning to create future-ready leaders who stay ahead of tech disruption and fast adopt regulatory and policy frameworks to favourably shape India’s financial sector on Monday.

The partnership will curate three specialised programs:

The CFO Programme, the Senior Leadership Programme in Fintech, and the Advanced Certification in Fintech. These programs are tailored to empower professionals in their career journey, from CFOs to high-potential executives transitioning to a CFO role, seasoned professionals in the finance or fintech sector, or mid-career finance experts looking to propel their fintech capabilities, respectively.

“Our partnership with Imarticus Learning reinforces our commitment to nurturing excellence in strategic financial leadership. Through these programs, we enable professionals to become change makers, driving innovation and transformation that aligns with global business strategies,” said Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director, of ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning.

These programs are formulated for senior professionals in banking, consulting, financial services, insurance, management, and technology, who want to lead financial and fintech initiatives in their organisations or start their own ventures.