ISB faculty awarded two global awards in Quality Management

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Prof. Vijaya Sunder.

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business faculty Prof. Vijaya Sunder M has been awarded the Philip B Crosby Medal from the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and the Walter E Masing Medal from the International Academy for Quality (IAQ) for his contributions to advancing the field of Quality Management.

ASQ and IAQ are international societies committed to quality management with reputation and reach to bring together the diverse quality champions and leaders who are transforming the world’s corporations, organizations, and communities to meet the critical quality challenges of tomorrow.

The ASQ’s Crosby award was presented recently during the World Conference on Quality & Improvement in Anaheim, California. And the honour of the Masing medal and recognition as “Thought Leader in Global Quality Community” was conferred to him at the IAQ’s annual gathering, Los Angeles.

