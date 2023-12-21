Two from Telangana secure 100 percentile in CAT 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Two men from Telangana secured 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results, which were declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Thursday.

A total of 14, all of whom are men, scored a perfect 100 percentile in the entrance test for admissions into IIMs and other B-Schools in the country. The IIM Lucknow, which announced the results, did not disclose the names of the candidates who secured 100 percentiles.

While 29 persons including one woman scored 99.99 percentile, two were from the State. Similarly, out of 29 candidates who scored 99.98 percentile, three were from Telangana.

This year, men with an engineering background dominated the 100 percentiles. Eleven men from engineering branches and three with non-engineering disciplines secured 100 percentiles.

The NIT-Warangal former ECE student Amaragani Venu Goud got 99.90 percentile. The present final year students of the NIT-Warangal who secured top percentiles include Aviral Tripathi (99.62), Atharva Gaonkar (99.78), and Akella Lakshmana Sai Srikant (98.58).