ISB joins forces with AAK for sustainable forest economy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and AAK India Pvt. Ltd. (AAKIPL) signed an MoU to work together in enabling a sustainable and robust forest economy. This newly formed partnership will formalize the participation of communities and facilitate capacity building at the grassroots level.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director- BIPP, Indian School of Business and Dheeraj Talreja, President, South Asia at AAKIPL.

“I am positive this partnership will be very fruitful and a big step forward in creating a prosperous forest economy that is good for the people, profits and planet,” said Prof. Chhatre.

This partnership between ISB and AAK will spotlight the model of competitive and sustainable forest product supply chains anchored in the security of tenure.

“We look forward to working directly with the communities in caring for their forests and economy,” said Dheeraj Talreja.