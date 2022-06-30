ISKCON to hold Rath Yatra in Hyderabad on July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:20 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kukatpally is gearing up to organise its 20th annual Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival on July 1.

The Rath Yatra will commence at 1.23 pm from Mata ka mandir in Hydernagar, and will proceed via JNTU, Vivekanand statue, BJP office, Kukatpally station to Naina gardens near Huda parking, Kukapally, by 6.30 pm.

A special group of 21 individuals with experience in music and dance are coming from various countries, including from Europe, America, Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, and others.

” This is going to be the second largest Rath Yatra in the entire world after the one in Jagannath Puri. Devotees all over the world from different sections and social organisations are expected to take part in the event,” said Mahashringa Dasa, Presidient of ISKCON, Kukatpally.

Cultural and devotional programs will be performed at Naina Gardens, followed by Sringar Darshan, Chhappan bhog, Maha aarti, and the event will conclude with mahaprasadam dinner for all the participants and devotees from 6.30 pm omwards.

“Nearly 3000 kilos of mahaprasadam will be distributed and we are expecting around 10,000 devotees,” said.

ISCKON is planning Rath Yatra all over the state, in districts including Medchal, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Yadari Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon and Sangareddy from July 2 to 7.