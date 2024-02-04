ISL: Struggling Hyderabad FC face high-flying Odisha FC at home

Odisha FC’s form suggests they head into the tie as favourites. However, the Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto stated he has ‘surprise armoury’ to create problems for Lobera and Co

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 4 February 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: After a spirited show against FC Goa, Hyderabad FC next face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League Season 10 clash at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

After the exodus of many prominent players, Hyderabad side are fielding a young group as six of them made ISL debut in the game against Goa on Thursday, which they lost 0-2. On the other hand, Odisha rallied to beat title challengers Kerala Blasters in their last game.

Odisha, under coach Sergio Lobera, are currently second in ISL standing, finished as runner-up in recently held Super Cup and into knockouts of the AFC Cup for the first time in their history. However, coach Lobera asserts his team is not undervaluing HFC. “Odisha FC are competing for top honours and we will go for the win against Hyderabad, but my team will not make the mistake of not taking them seriously.”

This is a battle between two contrasting teams in the league table. The Juggernauts have scored 24 goals, the most in the league so far, with their offensive pair of Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna in scintillating form, with Roy crossing his 50 goals mark in the league after his brace in the last game.

The Nizams are languishing at the bottom, with just five goals and winless so far in 12 matches. “We don’t want to stay rock bottom by the end of the season, we need to climb up and what’s more motivating for the team to face a top team like Odisha and get a positive result on Monday,” says Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto.

Singto’s side should take encouragement from the second half show against FC Goa, with forward Abdul Rabeeh grabbing headlines with his speed and athleticism in the right flank against the Gaurs. But Odisha’s form suggests they head into the tie as favourites. However, the HFC head coach stated he has ‘surprise armoury’ to create problems for Lobera and Co.