IT companies recruit 750 techies from Siddipet

Fifteem IT companies, which participated in the Mega Job Mela in Siddipet on Tuesday, have recruited 750 software professionals from the Siddipet district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Siddipet: Fifteem IT companies, which participated in the Mega Job Mela in Siddipet on Tuesday, have recruited 750 software professionals from the district.

The Job Mela was held ahead of the IT Tower inauguration in Siddipet on Thursday. The 750 young IT professionals will be presented offer letters by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao during the IT Tower inauguration on Thursday. Officials said that over 6,000 youngsters participated in the job mela held at the Police Convention Centre here.

These 750 professionals will work from the Siddipet IT Tower from Thursday onwards. The Tower was built in three acres of land with an outlay of Rs 63 crore.

