IT dept, IEEE WIE to host leadership summit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:14 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The Information Technology and Electronic and Communications Department of Telangana is partnering with IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE) Affinity Group Hyderabad Section in organising the IEEE Women In Engineering International Leadership Summit 2022 on August 26th and 27 at Marigold Hotel.

The annual event is one of the largest communities that strives towards overcoming the problem of under-representation of women in the fields of science, engineering and technology. The event is sponsored by Suven Pharma and Service Now.

“The Telangana Government is at the forefront in encouraging women in the fields of technology and engineering and has many women leaders leading various initiatives of the government such as WeHub, Emerging Technologies RICH, and Telangana State Innovation Cell,” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.