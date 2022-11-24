I-T officials issue notices to 16 including Malla Reddy

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The Income Tax authorities issued notices to 16 persons asking them to appear before them and join the probe from Monday.

Those issued the notices include Labour Minister, Ch. Malla Reddy, his son Mahendra Reddy, nephew Praveen Reddy and his relative Raja Sekhar Reddy and others. The Income Tax authorities are likely to seek clarification about the seizure of cash and other related online transactions from them.

The searches that began in the early hours of Tuesday ended on Thursday morning. Around 70 teams participated in the operation and were provided protection by central forces.

The authorities conducted searches at the house of the Minister, his relatives, acquaintances and educational institutions. Lockers in a few banks were also checked by the I-T officials.