NMC issues guidelines for Telangana students who pursued MBBS in Ukraine, Russia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: In good news for medical students from Telangana who earlier pursued their medical degree (MBBS) in Ukraine and Russia, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday said that it will allow such students to migrate to any country other than India.

Those candidates who have joined the course physically in Ukraine/ Russia before the Ukraine- Russia war and have returned or were evacuated to India during the war period i.e. evacuation period of Operation Ganga between February 26, 2022 and March 11, 2022, the NMC clarified.

Such MBBS students, however, shall be required to fulfill the FMGL (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) regulations published on November 18, 2011 including period of education, subjects and training in various disciplines as per CBME curriculum, including Family Adoption programme, and procure certificate which grants them licence to practice modern medicine in that country, the NMC said.

The special permission for migration shall be specific for these students only who returned to India till March 31, 2022 and the period of permission of migration will expire on March 7, 2024.

The permission to be granted to the FMGs to join internship including the time frames and schedules in various institutions shall be decided jointly by State Medical Councils and State Directorate General of Medical Education/authorities allotting institutions to FMGs for pursuing internship.

The time limit for appearing in FMG Examination/NExT shall be in consonance with regulations applicable for Indian students. All FMGs shall have to complete their internship in India within 10 years of date of joining their Foreign Medical Institutions, the NMC in its notification on Monday said.